'Don 3' dispute: Ranveer agrees to return ₹10cr to Farhan 

The ongoing feud between actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar seems to have reached a resolution. The dispute was sparked by Singh's unexpected exit from Don 3, which Akhtar was set to direct. To make amends, Singh has offered to return his signing amount of ₹10 crore to Excel Entertainment, Akhtar's production house, as per Free Press Journal.

Compensation details Singh offers stake in upcoming film In addition to returning his signing amount, Singh has also offered a stake in his upcoming film, tentatively titled Pralay. The exact percentage of this stake has not been disclosed yet. This move is seen as a way for Singh to compensate for the pre-production costs that Excel Entertainment incurred on Don 3 before his exit from the project.

Dispute details Dispute escalated after Akhtar involved Producers Guild The dispute between Singh and Akhtar escalated when the latter involved the Producers Guild of India. Reports suggest that during a meeting with Guild members, Akhtar and his business partner Ritesh Sidhwani claimed that Excel had already spent around ₹40 crore on Don 3's pre-production. They also alleged that Singh had approved the script at every stage. However, Singh countered these claims by alleging that Akhtar had delayed Don 3 due to his then-career slump.

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