'Inspector Avinash' S02: Randeep Hooda returns as ruthless, no-nonsense cop
What's the story
The much-awaited second season of Inspector Avinash, starring Randeep Hooda, is set to premiere on JioHotstar soon. The show, produced by Jio Studios and Neerraj Pathak with Krishan Chowdhry, is set in the gritty backdrop of 1990s Uttar Pradesh. In this new season, we will witness a darker and more volatile chapter in the life of Inspector Avinash Mishra.
Teaser insights
Season 2 promises to be more intense and action-packed
The first look of Inspector Avinash Season 2 gives us a glimpse into a world operating at full throttle, with explosive fights and a heightened sense of danger. The teaser sets the tone for a season where the stakes are higher, challenges trickier, and everything is more brutal. The series also stars Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajneesh Duggal, Shalin Bhanot, and Freddy Daruwala.
Actor's statement
Hooda on his character
Hooda, who reprises his role as Inspector Avinash, expressed his excitement for the upcoming season. He said, "Avinash Mishra is not just a character, he's a force shaped by his circumstances." "This season, you'll see the character tested in ways that go beyond the badge; it's more personal, more relentless, and far more dangerous. I'm excited for audiences to witness what's coming."
Production details
Everything to know about the series
Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pathak, and Chowdhry, Inspector Avinash Season 2 is a gripping crime drama. The show is directed by Pathak and written by him along with Sanjay Massom and Sammeer Arora. With its unique blend of action, drama, and a deeply rooted heartland narrative, the second season promises to take things up a notch.