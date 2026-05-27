'Pralay' may roll with non-FWICE crew amid Ranveer Singh ban

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh in the Don 3 controversy. The decision, taken on Monday, May 25, prohibits any member from working with Singh until the dispute is resolved. This could affect his upcoming projects, including Pralay and Aditya Dhar 's next on Chandragupta Maurya. However, sources told Mid-Day that Pralay may proceed with non-FWICE technicians amid the ban.

Production plans 'Pralay' to begin production in August Pralay, a zombie thriller helmed by Jai Mehta, is set to begin production in August. The film is a joint venture between Singh's Maa Kasam Films, Hansal Mehta's True Story Films, and Birla Studios. It will involve around 500 technicians and workers from various departments such as action, lighting, costumes, art direction, makeup, and spot staff.

Solution 'Makers may bypass the FWICE-affiliated workers by hiring local crew' The source told Mid-Day, "In the worst-case scenario, Ranveer can take the cast and crew, and shoot the movie anywhere in India." "While the FWICE's stand applies to all of its members, it cannot legally stop non-members from working." "If Pralay is shot outside Mumbai, the makers may bypass the FWICE-affiliated workers by hiring local crew members belonging to other unions."

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