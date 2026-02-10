Ranveer Singh calls Excel Entertainment 'unprofessional' in Don 3 fallout

Ranveer Singh has called Excel Entertainment "unprofessional" after quitting Don 3. He says the studio considered swapping him for Hrithik Roshan, then tried to bring Ranveer back after his film Dhurandhar became a hit last December.

Singh's issues with Farhan Akhtar's approach to the script Singh wasn't happy with Farhan Akhtar's approach to the script, saying there was no finished screenplay and his ideas were brushed aside.

He alleged there was no bound script and that Farhan was not open to his feedback.

Excel now wants ₹40 crore from Singh Now, Excel wants ₹40 crore from Singh to cover pre-production costs like crew hiring and scheduling.

Talks haven't worked out yet, so the Producers Guild of India is stepping in as Excel also cuts back on staff.