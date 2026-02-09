'Don 3': Ranveer Singh, Excel Entertainment engaged in ₹40cr dispute?

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is reportedly locked in a major dispute with Excel Entertainment over his exit from Don 3. The disagreement has escalated into a financial standoff worth ₹40 crore, reported Variety India. The production house claims Singh's departure has caused significant financial losses, including sunk development costs and scheduling delays.

Dispute details Excel Entertainment believes Singh should compensate Excel Entertainment believes Singh should compensate for the damages incurred due to his exit. However, Singh is reportedly pushing back, arguing he isn't liable to pay any amount. Sources close to the actor told the portal that he has previously left projects without such compensation demands being raised and that this situation shouldn't be treated differently.

Script dissatisfaction Singh claims he left due to script issues A source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Variety India that Singh claims he left Don 3 because he wasn't happy with the script. "He kept asking for changes to be made and didn't like what the final draft read." However, Excel maintains that they only proceeded with pre-production after Singh's approval.

