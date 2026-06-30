Ranveer Singh to start shooting 'Pralay' in September: Report
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his next project, Pralay. The film, directed by Jay Mehta, is a zombie apocalypse thriller and will be shot extensively in Australia. According to Pinkvilla, Singh has already begun preparations for the film and will start shooting in September. The report also says that the pre-production work for Pralay has already started in Australia.
Preparation details
'Pralay' requires 'intense physical and emotional preparation'
The report added, "Ranveer will start shooting for the Jay Mehta directorial in the second half of 2026. The shoot is planned in Australia, and he has already kick-started prep. This is a film that requires intense physical and emotional preparation, given the scale and genre." Moreover, the technical team behind Pralay will comprise several technicians who have previously worked on international projects.
Film details
More about 'Pralay'
The film, with a budget of around ₹300 crore, is one of Singh's most expensive projects to date. Pralay will heavily depend on VFX and special effects, with the production team paying close attention to every detail. The story revolves around a zombie apocalypse that tears apart humanity. It is centered on a couple who go to any lengths to survive this apocalypse. Singh "has been involved in creative discussions on a day-to-day basis."
Media silence
Singh to remain silent on 'Don 3' exit controversy
Meanwhile, the Dhurandhar star has reportedly decided to remain silent on the ongoing controversy surrounding his exit from Don 3. The actor will not be giving any interviews for at least 18 months, according to a report by Free Press Journal. Kalyani Priyadarshan is rumored to star opposite Singh in Pralay, marking her Bollywood debut, but there has been no confirmation yet.