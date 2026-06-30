Ranveer Singh to start shooting 'Pralay' in September: Report

Film details

More about 'Pralay'

The film, with a budget of around ₹300 crore, is one of Singh's most expensive projects to date. Pralay will heavily depend on VFX and special effects, with the production team paying close attention to every detail. The story revolves around a zombie apocalypse that tears apart humanity. It is centered on a couple who go to any lengths to survive this apocalypse. Singh "has been involved in creative discussions on a day-to-day basis."