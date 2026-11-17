The advertisement for the H.I.M. line has been a major hit among fans and co-stars of Singh.

Stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani wrote "Woah," with fire emojis on the post, while digital content creator Chandni Bhabhda called him "Daddy Singh."

Arjun Rampal joked, "Bas kar yaar."

A fan hilariously wrote, "Sir, please, my mother is on this app."