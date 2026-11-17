Ranveer Singh launches skincare line for men; ad goes viral
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has recently unveiled a new skincare line for men under the brand name H.I.M. (Handsome Indian Man). The product range includes shampoo, body wash, and face wash specifically designed for men's thicker skin. The ad features Singh showcasing his toned physique and hair flip, which has been widely praised on social media.
Ad success
'Daddy Singh': Ad receives praise
The advertisement for the H.I.M. line has been a major hit among fans and co-stars of Singh.
Stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani wrote "Woah," with fire emojis on the post, while digital content creator Chandni Bhabhda called him "Daddy Singh."
Arjun Rampal joked, "Bas kar yaar."
A fan hilariously wrote, "Sir, please, my mother is on this app."
Twitter Post
See the ad here
Introducing my new brand H.I.M. Handsome Indian Man with Co-Founder Ranveer Singh.— Aman Gupta (@amangupta0303) November 17, 2026
Tested on Indian man. Engineered especially for the handsome Indian man. 🇮🇳@himsciencepic.twitter.com/H6X457qmFm
Teaser success
Singh teased fans with bare-body pictures before the launch
Before the official launch of H.I.M. products, Singh had been teasing fans with bare-body pictures of himself on social media.
Each post was captioned "I am HIM," which left fans and fellow actors alike in awe.
Meanwhile, Singh is launching the skincare line with Aman Gupta, who is also the co-founder of boAt.