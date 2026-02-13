Ranveer Singh threat call case: Message linked to Bishnoi's aide
What's the story
In a significant development in the threatening call against actor Ranveer Singh case, investigators have linked the voice in the threatening audio message to a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as per Times Now. The accused is suspected to be Hari Chand, aka Harry Boxer. This comes days after Singh received a WhatsApp voice note demanding ₹10cr as ransom.
Investigation update
Security outside Singh's residence has been intensified
The police have intensified security outside Singh's residence after the threat. The audio message was sent through a VPN, and the sender's identity has not been disclosed yet. The Mumbai Police have initiated a manhunt to trace the sender of the voice note. This incident follows another threat to actor Aayush Sharma, who received an email from someone claiming to be part of Bishnoi's gang.
Gang's activities
Firing incident outside Rohit Shetty's residence
The Bishnoi gang has been in the news for their recent threats to Bollywood celebrities. In a more serious development, gunshots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence. The Mumbai Crime Branch later revealed that the vehicle used in the attack had been brought in from Pune. The accused is suspected to be Shubham Lonkar.