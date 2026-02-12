'Serious question...': FWICE writes to CM Fadnavis on Bollywood threats

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , urging him to address the growing security concerns in the entertainment industry. This comes after several high-profile celebrities, including filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ranveer Singh , received threats. The FWICE letter highlighted how these incidents have created an "atmosphere of anxiety" across the industry and affected shooting schedules and production planning.

Industry-wide implications 'The recurring nature of such threats...' "The recurring nature of such threats, whether direct or indirect, poses a serious question on the safety framework required for those associated with this vital sector." The FWICE letter stressed that any threat to prominent members of the entertainment fraternity affects thousands of workers who depend on the smooth functioning of production. "FWICE represents scores of workers, including artists, technicians, daily wage earners, backstage workers, and numerous other skilled and unskilled professionals who form the backbone of the entertainment industry."

Request for action Request for government support and protection The FWICE concluded the letter by requesting the government to take appropriate steps to strengthen preventive security mechanisms and reassure the industry of its continued support. "We humbly request that this matter be formally registered with your good office and that appropriate steps be considered to strengthen preventive security mechanisms, enhance coordination with law enforcement agencies, and reassure the industry of the government's continued support and protection," it read.

