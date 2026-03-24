'Kantara' mimicry case: Ranveer Singh agrees to file 'unconditional apology' 

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has decided to file an unconditional apology in the Karnataka High Court over his controversial mimicry of a sacred daiva tradition from Kantara . The incident took place during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) closing ceremony last year and sparked outrage among the Kannadiga community. Singh's lawyer has also proposed that he visit the Chamundi temple in Mysore to apologize personally.

Discontent Complainant's lawyer argues Singh's apology was insincere The complainant's lawyer, Prashanth Methal, has argued that Singh's apology was insincere. He pointed out that the actor only posted an apology on Instagram and did not apologize orally. Methal described the gesture as neither genuine remorse nor a heartfelt apology. Singh had apologized for his actions on Instagram back in December 2025.

Incident Private complaint filed against Singh Singh had imitated a scene from Kantara, starring Rishab Shetty, during his speech at IFFI Goa last year. Despite Shetty's reluctance, Singh went ahead with the act. This led to a private complaint filed by Methal before the 1st Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. An FIR was subsequently registered against Singh under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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