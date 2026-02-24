'You're reckless': HC scolds Ranveer in 'Kantara' mocking case

The Karnataka High Court has granted interim relief to actor Ranveer Singh in a case related to allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The court stayed any coercive action against him over his mimicry of a character from Kantara: Chapter 1 at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. However, it also rapped Singh for his actions during the hearing on Tuesday.

Court's reprimand 'You have no right to do what you have done' Justice M Nagaprasanna, who presided over the hearing, told Singh, "You are reckless. And you have no right to do what you have done." The judge added that actors must be cautious while speaking on public platforms and that religious sentiments should be respected. The court noted that mimicking a deity cannot be taken lightly and said Singh had "definitely hurt the sentiments."

Court's statement Court added more on why it was wrong The court further said, "You may mimic you may do anything. You have no right to hurt anyone's religious sentiments. You can't be loose tongue at all." The judge also said, "Words may be withdrawn but content on the internet cannot be taken back," and added that "one should not attack public sentiments." The matter will next be heard on March 2.

Advertisement

Legal proceedings Singh ready to apologize, says advocate Singh's advocate Sajan Poovayya described his client's remarks as "completely insensitive" and said that Singh was ready to apologize for any hurt caused. The court said that the issue of intention will be looked into during the course of proceedings. The case has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, related to promoting enmity and hurting religious sentiments.

Advertisement