Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' facing delays in North America screenings
Ranveer Singh's spy-action sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, may face delays to some North American premiere screenings due to last-minute re-edits and content-delivery issues.
The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun. It's set for a worldwide release on March 19 and will be available in five languages.
Team is still making changes to the film
The team is still making changes to the second half of the film, which is holding up content delivery.
If digital files arrive on time, electronic platforms can screen it as planned, but theaters relying on hard drives might have to cancel or postpone.
'Dhurandhar' will face competition from 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has an 'A' rating after trimming some violent scenes.
At nearly four hours long, it's one of the year's bigger releases and will face domestic competition from Ustaad Bhagat Singh on March 19, and North American box-office competition from Project Hail Mary, though it dodged a direct clash with Yash's Toxic (now coming in June).