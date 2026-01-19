Ranveer Singh's 'Pralay' set to break records as Mumbai's priciest film
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh is stepping into a new zone with "Pralay," a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller that, according to an unnamed source, is being touted as "India's most expensive Mumbai-based film of all times."
The film, directed by Jai Mehta, is set in a devastated future version of the city and will use advanced mapping to make the chaos feel real.
A serious turn for Indian zombie movies
Unlike earlier comedies like "Go Goa Gone," "Pralay" takes zombies seriously.
It's Jai Mehta's first solo directorial project after co-directing "Scam 1992."
Produced by Hansal Mehta and Applause Entertainment, the film stands out for its AI-driven visuals inspired by hits like "A Quiet Place" and "28 Days Later," promising a fresh take on Mumbai on screen.