'Not healthy': Ranvir Shorey on long working hours in industry

Ranvir Shorey , who is currently seen in the second season of Bindiya Ke Bahubali, has spoken about the long working hours in the television and film industry. In an interview with India Today, he revealed that the team of his show did not work for eight hours a day. "I started my career when we used to have only one shift a day system, where it was just eight hours."

Work-life balance Shorey emphasized need for balance in production schedules Shorey further explained how the daily soap industry introduced a trend of 12-hour workdays. "I think that it is not healthy, it's not conducive to good work either." "I think a balance is needed because production schedules can be drooling. They can be very demanding." He also warned against working 12-15 hours days every day for months, saying it could lead to health issues.

Medium differences Shorey highlighted differences between film and TV production Shorey explained that the way films and television shows are shot is different, which leads to a different work culture. "Because (in) a film, the whole system of production in a film works differently. Most of the time you are at the table." "Initially, you spend a lot of time at the writing table. After the shoot is over, you spend a lot of time at the editing table." "I just think we should leave it to the producers."

Advertisement

Industry insights Shorey commented on AR Rahman's claims of bias When asked about AR Rahman's recent comments about not getting work in the Hindi film industry for the last eight years, Shorey had a different take. He said, "No, I have heard quite different actually. I have heard he charges a lot." Rahman had claimed that he was not given enough opportunities in Bollywood, noting "communal bias" might be a factor.

Advertisement