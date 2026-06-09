Rao embodies Nikam in 'Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story'
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao is stepping into the shoes of famous lawyer Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story, hitting theaters on August 7, 2026.
Directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film dives into the life of one of India's most well-known lawyers.
Wamiqa Gabbi and Sikander Kher join Rao in key roles.
Rao gained weight with no prosthetics
Rao went all out to look like Nikam: no prosthetics, just real weight gain (think 2 pizzas and biryani).
He shared, "I wanted to look like him and not just act like him," hoping viewers will notice his hard work when the film releases.
Fans are already buzzing to see his transformation on screen.