Rao says daughter Parvati reshaped his priorities and roles Entertainment Apr 17, 2026

Rajkummar Rao is getting real about how becoming a dad has changed his whole outlook.

Rao welcomed his daughter Parvati in November 2025, and since then, Rao says his priorities have totally shifted, both at home and at work.

"Whenever somebody talks to me about Parvati, there's this big smile that is there on my face," he shared, adding that fatherhood has made him want to focus on stories that feel more meaningful.