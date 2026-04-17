Rao says daughter Parvati reshaped his priorities and roles
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao is getting real about how becoming a dad has changed his whole outlook.
Rao welcomed his daughter Parvati in November 2025, and since then, Rao says his priorities have totally shifted, both at home and at work.
"Whenever somebody talks to me about Parvati, there's this big smile that is there on my face," he shared, adding that fatherhood has made him want to focus on stories that feel more meaningful.
Rao plans 2 films yearly
Rao now plans to do just two films a year so he can spend more time with his family.
After taking five months off when Parvati was born, he admitted it was tough emotionally to get back to set for his project Dada.
Still, he's not slowing down completely: he's preparing to play Sourav Ganguly in an upcoming biopic.