Rao says motherhood transition tougher for women, praises wife Patralekhaa
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao is opening up about how tough the transition to motherhood has been for his wife, Patralekhaa. The couple welcomed their baby Parvati.
Rao shared that "it's way more tough for women, physically and emotionally also, way more tough," and praised Patralekhaa for balancing her career and new mom life so gracefully, even when dealing with online criticism about her post-pregnancy body.
Patralekhaa debuts as 'Toaster' producer
Despite all the challenges, Patralekhaa made her debut as a producer with the Netflix film Toaster (starring Rao and Sanya Malhotra), juggling work on the film while caring for their newborn.
Her resilience shines through as she navigates both family and career in this new chapter.