Rao says motherhood transition tougher for women, praises wife Patralekhaa Entertainment Apr 17, 2026

Rajkummar Rao is opening up about how tough the transition to motherhood has been for his wife, Patralekhaa. The couple welcomed their baby Parvati.

Rao shared that "it's way more tough for women, physically and emotionally also, way more tough," and praised Patralekhaa for balancing her career and new mom life so gracefully, even when dealing with online criticism about her post-pregnancy body.