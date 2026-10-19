Rapido denies any active link to Shroff shooting incident
Entertainment
Rapido says it has no active link to the recent shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff.
The company clarified that the person connected to the case hasn't worked as a Rapido captain since October 14.
They also shared their concern for Shroff's safety and promised to help police however they can.
Rapido emphasizes 0 tolerance policy
Rapido emphasized its zero tolerance policy on violence, saying, "We are concerned for Shroff's safety and are actively cooperating with authorities."
They pointed out that while the suspect used Rapido as a customer that day, he hadn't been working for them recently.
The situation also highlights how people in India's gig economy often sign up with multiple platforms at once.