Rapper Flipperachi cancels UN40 appearance due to Middle East conflict
Bahraini rapper Flipperachi will not be able to perform at the Bengaluru UN40 show scheduled for March 14; his March 13 Mumbai concert has not been confirmed as canceled.
Organizers cited the ongoing Middle East conflict as the reason Flipperachi was unable to travel to Bengaluru; the cancelation was announced by the UN40 organizers and associated partners, while Eva Live and Zee Live are promoters of the Mumbai show and have not been identified as having called off the Bengaluru appearance.
Other artists performing at the festival
While Flipperachi won't make it, the Bengaluru festival is still on with artists like Himesh Reshammiya, Talwiinder, Aditya Rikhari, and Shalmali Kholgade taking the stage.
The event is packed with comedy acts, gaming zones, interactive activities, and even a European-style beer garden, mainly for folks under 40 (but older guests can tag along if they come with someone younger).
Global conflicts and their unexpected impact on music events
It's a real-world reminder that global conflicts can mess with music plans too.
Even big names like Flipperachi, who built his buzz on tracks like FA9LA, aren't immune to what's happening beyond the stage.
The rest of the festival goes on as planned, but fans will have to wait a bit longer for that live Flipperachi moment.