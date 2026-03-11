Rapper Flipperachi cancels UN40 appearance due to Middle East conflict Entertainment Mar 11, 2026

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi will not be able to perform at the Bengaluru UN40 show scheduled for March 14; his March 13 Mumbai concert has not been confirmed as canceled.

Organizers cited the ongoing Middle East conflict as the reason Flipperachi was unable to travel to Bengaluru; the cancelation was announced by the UN40 organizers and associated partners, while Eva Live and Zee Live are promoters of the Mumbai show and have not been identified as having called off the Bengaluru appearance.