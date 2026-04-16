Rapper Future faces paternity lawsuit by ex-girlfriend Layla Sanad
What's the story
Rapper Future (Nayvadius Cash) is reportedly facing a paternity lawsuit from his former girlfriend, Layla Sanad. The suit, filed in Florida, seeks to establish the rapper's paternity of a nine-year-old boy and secure child support payments, including retroactive support for the past two years, reported TMZ. Sanad has claimed that she and Future were in a relationship during which their son was conceived.
Legal proceedings
Future has filed his own court documents
In response to Sanad's lawsuit, Future has filed his own court documents requesting the dismissal of the Florida case. He argues that it would be more convenient for the case to be heard in Arizona, where Sanad and her son reportedly reside. The rapper claims he has already initiated legal proceedings in Arizona and is voluntarily paying $3,500 monthly in child support. The court has yet to rule on this filing.
Acknowledgment
The rapper is said to have at least 7 children
In the Arizona case, Future has reportedly acknowledged that he is the father of a boy named Kash Wilburn. The child was born in 2017 and is identified by his initials K.W. Sanad alleges that Future has admitted to being the child's father. The rapper is said to have at least seven children from different relationships, including an 11-year-old son named Future Zahir with ex-fiancee Ciara.