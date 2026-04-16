Rapper Future faces paternity lawsuit by ex-girlfriend Layla Sanad

Legal proceedings

Future has filed his own court documents

In response to Sanad's lawsuit, Future has filed his own court documents requesting the dismissal of the Florida case. He argues that it would be more convenient for the case to be heard in Arizona, where Sanad and her son reportedly reside. The rapper claims he has already initiated legal proceedings in Arizona and is voluntarily paying $3,500 monthly in child support. The court has yet to rule on this filing.