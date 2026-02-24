Rashmika-Vijay's pre-wedding celebrations: Pool party, candlelit dinner, volleyball game
What's the story
The much-awaited wedding festivities of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have begun. The events are described as modern and intimate, with a mix of casual daytime activities and sophisticated evening events. Both Mandanna and Deverakonda took to Instagram to share photos from their pre-wedding celebrations.
Celebration details
From pool party to candlelit dinner
The couple's pre-wedding celebrations included a sun-drenched pool party with friends. The festivities also featured an intricately planned candlelit dinner, and each setting had green napkins embroidered with the couple's fan-given name, "VIROSH." Mandanna shared an Instagram Story of the dinner setting, which was bathed in golden light. The table was adorned with blush pink lilies, green hydrangeas, and fresh fruits for a garden-inspired look.
Celebration highlights
'Virosh' themed dinner with Japanese cuisine
Deverakonda shared candid shots of a pool volleyball game with friends. One image showed the silhouettes of players behind a volleyball net, while another showed a floating drink station filled with red cups against a serene backdrop. The dinner featured a luxury menu indicating that guests were treated to Japanese cuisine. Meanwhile, the duo will reportedly tie the knot on Thursday, with mehndi on Tuesday and haldi and sangeet on Wednesday.