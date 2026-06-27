Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna to shoot 'Raaka' in Mumbai

Career progression

Mandanna's recent projects and successes

Mandanna's career took off after Pushpa. In Bollywood, she has worked with stars such as Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava. Both these films were massive hits, establishing her as a pan-India star. She was last seen in Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Apart from Raaka, she will also feature in Mysaa and Ranabaali.