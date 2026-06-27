Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna to shoot 'Raaka' in Mumbai
What's the story
The celebrated duo of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, who previously starred in the blockbuster Pushpa franchise, will soon be seen together in the ambitious project Raaka. A new schedule for the film will commence in Mumbai soon, reported Variety India. Directed by Atlee, Raaka is being envisioned as a grand sci-fi fantasy action extravaganza.
Film details
'Raaka' to release in late 2027
The film, previously known as AA22xA6, also stars Deepika Padukone. It is scheduled for a theatrical release in late 2027 and will reportedly be shot until the end of this year. Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are also rumored to be a part of Raaka.
Career progression
Mandanna's recent projects and successes
Mandanna's career took off after Pushpa. In Bollywood, she has worked with stars such as Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava. Both these films were massive hits, establishing her as a pan-India star. She was last seen in Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Apart from Raaka, she will also feature in Mysaa and Ranabaali.