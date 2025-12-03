'Moral decline': Rashmika Mandanna condemns AI misuse, calls for punishment
What's the story
Actor Rashmika Mandanna has issued a strong statement against the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) to create morphed videos and images. She called for "strict and unforgiving" punishment for those who use this technology to create vulgarity. "AI is a force for progress, but its misuse to create vulgarity and target women signals a deep moral decline in certain people," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Responsible AI usage
Mandanna's call for responsible AI usage
Mandanna further stressed the need for responsible use of AI in her post. "Let us rise above misuse and use AI to build a more dignified and progressive society. Choose responsibility over recklessness," she wrote. She also tagged the official handle of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre in her post, highlighting the importance of addressing this issue at a systemic level.
Twitter Post
See her post here
“When truth can be manufactured, discernment becomes our greatest defence.”— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 3, 2025
AI is a force for progress, but its misuse to create vulgarity and target women signals a deep moral decline in certain people.
Remember, the internet is no longer a mirror of truth. It is a canvas where…
Past experience
Mandanna's past experience with AI misuse
This isn't the first time Mandanna has spoken out against AI misuse. In November, during an interview at the Honest Townhall, she said, "I was triggered because sometimes when I see something like that, I, of course, know it's not me, but it's so convincingly rendered that even I have to double-check." "AI can be used in great ways too, like using ChatGPT or Grok for learning about particular topics. But imagine this happening to an ordinary girl."
Industry concerns
Mandanna's statement comes amid growing concerns in the industry
Mandanna's recent statement comes amid growing concerns in the Indian entertainment industry over the misuse of AI to create fake and explicit images. Other actors like Keerthy Suresh and Girija Oak Godbole have also raised similar concerns about their morphed pictures being circulated online. The issue has sparked a wider discussion on the ethical implications of AI technology in society. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mandanna is awaiting the release of Cocktail 2, the sequel to the 2012 movie Cocktail.