'Moral decline': Rashmika Mandanna condemns AI misuse, calls for punishment

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has issued a strong statement against the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) to create morphed videos and images. She called for "strict and unforgiving" punishment for those who use this technology to create vulgarity. "AI is a force for progress, but its misuse to create vulgarity and target women signals a deep moral decline in certain people," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Responsible AI usage Mandanna's call for responsible AI usage Mandanna further stressed the need for responsible use of AI in her post. "Let us rise above misuse and use AI to build a more dignified and progressive society. Choose responsibility over recklessness," she wrote. She also tagged the official handle of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre in her post, highlighting the importance of addressing this issue at a systemic level.

Twitter Post See her post here “When truth can be manufactured, discernment becomes our greatest defence.”



Past experience Mandanna's past experience with AI misuse This isn't the first time Mandanna has spoken out against AI misuse. In November, during an interview at the Honest Townhall, she said, "I was triggered because sometimes when I see something like that, I, of course, know it's not me, but it's so convincingly rendered that even I have to double-check." "AI can be used in great ways too, like using ChatGPT or Grok for learning about particular topics. But imagine this happening to an ordinary girl."