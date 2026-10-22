'Not comfortable with skin show': Rashmika on Janhvi's 'Peddi' controversy
What's the story
During a recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, host Karan Johar asked actor Rashmika Mandanna about the controversy surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's character in Peddi. The film faced criticism for allegedly hypersexualizing Kapoor's character. Responding to Johar's question, Mandanna said she's not comfortable with "skin show." She added, "I am not that kind of person."
Personal boundaries
'I know some characters sort of need...'
Mandanna said, "There are some things which I am not okay with."
"See, I know some characters sort of need, like, something like a bikini or something like that, but even in that, I'll say that I'm not very comfortable with my whole, you know, like exposing skin show."
"There are lines that I draw for myself. And...often the directors are okay with it."
Actor's perspective
'They all need a support system to...'
Mandanna's husband and fellow actor, Vijay Deverakonda, joined the discussion.
He stressed that actors often feel pressured to agree to scenes after signing a movie, especially when their professionalism is questioned.
"They all need a support system to tell them that it is okay to put your foot down and say a 'no,' because people can make you feel like you are an actress, you have signed this film, isn't this your job?" he said.
Controversy
Meanwhile, Kapoor's portrayal in 'Peddi' sparked online debate
Kapoor's costumes in Peddi sparked an online debate, with many questioning the way her character was presented on screen.
The controversy led to wider discussions about the representation of women in commercial cinema and how much control female actors have over their on-screen portrayal.
Amid the uproar, screenshots of an alleged private conversation between Kapoor and fan pages also surfaced online, where she reportedly expressed frustration over objectifying camera angles and her character's portrayal.