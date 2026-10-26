Rashmika, Vijay break silence on 'Koffee With Karan' backlash
What's the story
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally responded to the backlash they received after their recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9. In a lengthy statement on Monday, Mandanna clarified that their discussion about marriage was never about grand gestures but about mutual certainty. "The current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at," she wrote.
Statement
'We've been bombarded with opinions, comments, and unsolicited advice'
The actor added, "We've been bombarded with opinions, comments, and unsolicited advice on all our profiles."
"The conviction at which people came at us genuinely shook me a little. I was like, WHAT THE FK IS GOING ON?"
"First of all, it was never about the number of times or an entire year. That's where some of you got stuck."
Defense
'I am obsessed with this man'
Mandanna also defended her love for Deverakonda, saying, "And yes, I am OBSESSED with this man. When did that become a bad thing?"
"And we chose US. We will keep choosing each other, again and again, until the end." She added that she is currently the happiest she has ever been and is grateful for it.
The post ended with a video of Deverakonda playfully carrying Mandanna on his back.
Twitter Post
Read Mandanna's post here
🫰🏻🫶🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/nQ3W0DYf0K— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) October 26, 2026
Deverakonda's post
Deverakonda penned note for Mandanna on Instagram
Meanwhile, Deverakonda shared a photo and a video with Mandanna on Instagram and wrote, "My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life...for all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy."
"Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go fu*k themselves."
Earlier, he had also shared a satirical video on his Instagram Stories. The clip poked fun at online "analysts" dissecting their relationship dynamics.
Controversy
Controversy erupted after recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan' aired
The controversy started after an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 aired, where host Karan Johar asked the couple about their decision to get married.
Deverakonda said that Mandanna had proposed to him multiple times over a year, leading him to tell her to ask "100 times" before he was ready.
This clip went viral, with many netizens criticizing Deverakonda's comments as dismissive.
The couple, who tied the knot earlier this year in Udaipur, are currently seen in Ranabaali.