Rashmika Mandanna is currently filming 'Mysaa'

Rashmika Mandanna resumes work on 'Mysaa' after wedding to Vijay

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:57 pm Mar 17, 202604:57 pm

What's the story

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has resumed work on her upcoming film Mysaa after her wedding to actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film is directed by Rawindra Pulle and features Mandanna in a powerful role as a Gond woman. On Tuesday, director Rawindra Pulle shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set on Instagram, tagging Mandanna and writing "The Hunt Begins," which Mandanna re-shared. The movie is produced by Unformula Films and will feature music by Jakes Bejoy.