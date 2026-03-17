Rashmika Mandanna resumes work on 'Mysaa' after wedding to Vijay
What's the story
Actor Rashmika Mandanna has resumed work on her upcoming film Mysaa after her wedding to actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film is directed by Rawindra Pulle and features Mandanna in a powerful role as a Gond woman. On Tuesday, director Rawindra Pulle shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set on Instagram, tagging Mandanna and writing "The Hunt Begins," which Mandanna re-shared. The movie is produced by Unformula Films and will feature music by Jakes Bejoy.
Career highlights
Mandanna's upcoming films
Apart from Mysaa, Mandanna will also be seen in Cocktail 2 opposite Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. She is a part of Deverakonda-starrer Raanabali, too, which will hit the theaters on September 11. Recently, she bagged the Best Actress award at the Telangana Gaddar Awards for her performance in The Girlfriend.
Wedding festivities
Everything about Mandanna-Deverakonda's dreamy wedding
The actors got married in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 26. Their wedding celebrations started with a mehendi ceremony, followed by haldi and sangeet on February 25. They later hosted a grand reception on March 4 in Hyderabad at a popular convention center. The couple also distributed sweets among fans in several cities during their wedding celebrations.