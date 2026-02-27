Rashmika-Vijay's wedding announcement breaks records on social media
What's the story
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding announcement has taken the internet by storm, breaking all previous records for the most liked celebrity wedding post in the Indian film industry's history. Mandanna's Instagram post alone has set a new record with over 19.9 million likes within 24 hours of their wedding on Thursday, February 26. This surpasses the previous records held by Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (15.8 million likes), as well as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (14.1 million likes).
Wedding details
Mandanna's post
The couple exchanged vows at ITC Mementos Udaipur in a ceremony that seamlessly blended Telugu and Kodava traditions. In the evening, Mandanna shared her first post as a newlywed, introducing Deverakonda as her husband. Her emotional caption began: "Hi, my loves, Introducing to you now 'My Husband!' Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like..."
Emotional tribute
Deverakonda's post
Deverakonda's post was equally emotional and intimate. He wrote: "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around." "Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend...my wife." It has fetched over 16 million likes.