Rashmika-Vijay's wedding announcement breaks records on social media

The couple exchanged vows at ITC Mementos Udaipur in a ceremony that seamlessly blended Telugu and Kodava traditions . In the evening, Mandanna shared her first post as a newlywed, introducing Deverakonda as her husband. Her emotional caption began: "Hi, my loves, Introducing to you now 'My Husband!' Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like..."

Emotional tribute

Deverakonda's post

Deverakonda's post was equally emotional and intimate. He wrote: "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around." "Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend...my wife." It has fetched over 16 million likes.