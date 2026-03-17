Rashmika Mandanna resumes filming 'Mysaa' after wedding to Vijay Deverakonda
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna just returned to filming her new movie Mysaa, days after marrying Vijay Deverakonda.
She gave fans a sneak peek from the scenic set on Instagram, and people are buzzing about her bold role as a Gond woman in this emotional thriller.
Film is set in the backdrop of Gond tribes
After celebrating their wedding in Udaipur and hosting a Hyderabad reception, Rashmika jumped straight into work mode.
Mysaa is being shot in Telangana and the dense forests of Kerala, with action scenes led by Andy Long.
Release date TBD; filming resumed in March 2026, and fans cannot wait to see Rashmika take on something so different.