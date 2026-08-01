Rashmika Mandanna suffers serious hip injury; complete rest advised: Reports
What's the story
Actor Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly suffered a serious hip injury while shooting for her upcoming films Ranabaali and Mysaa. The actor is said to have sustained a complete tendon detachment while filming a high-energy dance sequence, following which she was rushed to a hospital. Per reports, doctors have advised six weeks of complete rest along with rehabilitation.
Medical assessment
Actor suffered 'rare, serious' injury
News18 Telugu reports that Mandanna fell down while performing the dance steps.
The shoot was immediately halted, and the crew members rushed her to a nearby hospital.
The doctors reportedly described her injury as a rare and serious one, explaining that complete tendon detachment in the hip is typically seen in athletes involved in high-intensity training.
Rehabilitation plan
Doctors have reportedly advised Mandanna to undergo rehabilitation
Doctors have reportedly advised Mandanna to undergo a structured rehabilitation program so that the tendon can heal properly before she goes back to work.
The focus will be on rest and monitored recovery.
Notably, there is no official confirmation yet from the actor or her team regarding her reported injury.
Work front
Meanwhile, know more about Mandanna's upcoming films
On the work front, Mandanna has been shooting for Mysaa, an upcoming Tamil film directed by Rawindra Pulle. In the film, he essays the role of a fierce Gond woman.
She is also working on Ranabaali, which will see her reuniting with actor-husband Vijay Deverakonda. This will be their third collaboration together.
The production of these films might be delayed due to Mandanna's injury, said reports.
She was recently seen in Cocktail 2.