Rashmika Mandanna suffers serious hip injury; complete rest advised: Reports

On the work front, Mandanna has been shooting for Mysaa, an upcoming Tamil film directed by Rawindra Pulle. In the film, he essays the role of a fierce Gond woman.

She is also working on Ranabaali, which will see her reuniting with actor-husband Vijay Deverakonda. This will be their third collaboration together.

The production of these films might be delayed due to Mandanna's injury, said reports.

She was recently seen in Cocktail 2.