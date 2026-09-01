Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mysaa' gets release date; actor unveils new poster
What's the story
Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Mysaa will hit the theaters on November 27, the makers announced on Tuesday. The actor took to social media to unveil a new poster of her rugged avatar in the film. Directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa features Mandanna as a Gond woman and has an underwater sequence where she reportedly holds her breath for nearly 20 hours!
Film details
'Mysaa' to release in multiple languages
The film is produced by Ajay Saipureddy, Anil Sayyapureddy, and Veerasai Gopa under the UnFormula Films banner.
It will reportedly be a multilingual release as its title has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.
The film also stars Rahul Ravindran and Eshwari Rao in pivotal roles.
Twitter Post
See the new poster here
Resilient by nature.— UnFormula Films (@unformulafilms) September 1, 2026
Fearless by choice.
Unbreakable by spirit. ❤️🔥
Get ready to experience the world of #MYSAA with #RashmikaMandanna like never before.💥
IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE ON 27.11.26🔥@iamRashmika@RawindraPulle@jakes_bejoy@unformulafilms@TSeries@tseriessouthpic.twitter.com/ZmpAUeYGqU
Character description
Here's how the makers described Mandanna's character
UnFormula Films described Mandanna's character as "resilient by nature, fearless by choice, and unbreakable by spirit."
The production house wrote, "Get ready to experience the world of Mysaa with Rashmika Mandanna like never before."
Meanwhile, Mandanna expressed her excitement about the project on social media.
She wrote: "The rage! The pain! The heartache! The grief! The grit! The courage!"
Actor's status
On the work front for Mandanna
Mandanna, who is recovering from a hip injury sustained while filming Mysaa, recently gave her fans a glimpse into her recovery process.
The actor is preparing to return to work soon.
She also has another project in the pipeline, Ranabaali, with Vijay Deverakonda.
Her last release was Cocktail 2 in Hindi, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.