'Eternally grateful': Rashmika Mandanna on leading MS Subbulakshmi biopic
What's the story
Actor Rashmika Mandanna will play legendary Carnatic singer and Bharat Ratna recipient MS Subbulakshmi in the upcoming pan-India biopic, MS - A Legacy On Screen. The film is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and will explore various aspects of Subbulakshmi's life and career. Mandanna recently shared a glimpse of the project through a series of photographs on Instagram.
Social media post
Mandanna expressed gratitude in her Instagram post
In her Instagram post, Mandanna shared a picture of Subbulakshmi's portrait and sought the singer's blessings.
The rest of the carousel featured images from an event for the film.
She captioned the post, "Eternally grateful for this blessing of an opportunity!"
The actor's followers were quick to shower her with positive messages and encouragement on social media.
Preparation
Actor undergoing vocal training for the role
Per Deccan Chronicle, Mandanna is undergoing intensive Carnatic vocal training to prepare for her role as Subbulakshmi. The training will help her deliver an authentic performance.
Initially, the makers had considered having Mandanna sing for the film herself or using original recordings of Subbulakshmi while she lip-synced.
However, they eventually decided against this due to impracticality and opted for vocal training instead.
Music
Anirudh Ravichander to compose music for film
Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the music composer for MS - A Legacy On Screen.
The singer was awarded India's highest civilian honor, Bharat Ratna, for her contribution to Carnatic music.
She also acted in films like Sevasadanam, Sakuntalai, Savithiri, and the acclaimed Meera.
The film is produced by Allu Aravind, Bunny Vasu, and Rockline Venkatesh.