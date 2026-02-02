Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda to get married on February 5?

There has been intense speculation recently about the wedding of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda . On Monday, Mid-Day reported that their pre-wedding festivities will begin on February 2 at Udaipur's City Palace, culminating in a private traditional ceremony on February 5. This is a change from earlier reports, which suggested that the couple would tie the knot on February 26.

Wedding details Astrologers recommended new wedding date A source told Mid-Day, "On February 2, the pre-wedding festivities will begin. The sangeet, haldi, and mehendi functions have been lined up, followed by the wedding and an intimate reception." "The family astrologers suggested that the couple avoid February 26 as the wedding date, instead recommending February 5."

Venue preparations Viral video sparked speculation recently A recent video, allegedly from the venue, showed two women revealing that Mandanna and Deverakonda will be getting married at Udaipur's City Palace. The clip also gave a glimpse into the ongoing preparations for the grand wedding. Later, a source told Filmfare that only Deverakonda's close friends, like director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actors-directors who have worked with him, will be invited for the wedding.

Advertisement

Privacy maintained Florists sending consignments to Udaipur Sources in the wedding planning industry have revealed that the event will be a private affair with only family and close friends in attendance. Bengaluru-based florists are reportedly sending large consignments to Rajasthan throughout the week. Another source from the wedding services industry described it as "traditional with a royal aesthetic, but not over the top," while refusing to confirm the date.

Advertisement