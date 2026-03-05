Rashmika Mandanna's wedding jewelry: Making her 'Living goddess' look last
When Rashmika Mandanna got married in Udaipur, her jewelry turned heads for all the right reasons.
She wore 11 custom-made gold pieces from SHREE Jewellers, designed to make her look like a 'Living Goddess.'
The brand's directors said the brief was "rooted in heritage and permanence" and that the pieces drew on South Indian temple art and traditional motifs.
Every piece was a work of art
Rashmika and her team spent nearly a year perfecting these pieces.
Instead of flashy gold, they went for antique matte finishes with deep Nakshi carvings and Rava granulation.
The standout was a sculpted Lakshmi choker at her collarbone, paired with long harams etched with tiny coins for prosperity.
Setting new bridal trends for 2026
Her bridal look wasn't about following trends—it was about celebrating culture.
From jhumkas to waist belts and anklets, each piece worked together to honor South Indian temple art while still feeling fresh and personal.
This bold move is already setting new bridal trends for 2026.