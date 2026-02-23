Rashmika-Vijay announce wedding date, set to tie knot next week
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda just made it official—they're getting married on February 26, 2026.
Sharing the news as "The Wedding of VIROSH" (a cute nickname fans gave them), they posted the announcement on Instagram.
There is no report in the source of a ring exchange last October.
Venue, guest list, pre-wedding events: Everything we know
The wedding is expected to be a close-knit affair at a heritage palace in Udaipur, with reports suggesting only family and close friends may attend and that film-industry guests might not be invited.
Pre-wedding festivities are expected to kick-start soon ahead of the February 26, 2026 wedding, followed by receptions in Hyderabad and Mumbai.
For those curious: Rashmika was once engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty but called it off; Vijay has kept his past relationships private.