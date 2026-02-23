Rashmika-Vijay announce wedding date, set to tie knot next week

Venue, guest list, pre-wedding events: Everything we know

The wedding is expected to be a close-knit affair at a heritage palace in Udaipur, with reports suggesting only family and close friends may attend and that film-industry guests might not be invited.

Pre-wedding festivities are expected to kick-start soon ahead of the February 26, 2026 wedding, followed by receptions in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

For those curious: Rashmika was once engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty but called it off; Vijay has kept his past relationships private.