Rashmika-Vijay's haldi ceremony begins; here's when they 1st met
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's big wedding week has started at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur, with tight security all around—think bouncers, police, and even drone bans to keep things private.
Their friend Shravya Varma gave fans a peek by sharing the first haldi photo: friends in yellow outfits, lots of smiles, and bright decor set the mood.
The couple had earlier announced "The Wedding of VIROSH" on Instagram after their private engagement.
Pre-wedding fun included a cricket match with friends and a dreamy dinner surrounded by pink tulips and white flowers.
The actual vows are set for Thursday in an intimate ceremony for close family and friends.
Their love story
Before finding each other, Rashmika was engaged to Rakshit Shetty (they met on Kirik Party) but parted ways to focus on their careers.
Sparks reportedly flew between Rashmika and Vijay during Geetha Govindam after her breakup—and things grew stronger while filming Dear Comrade.