Rashmika-Vijay's haldi ceremony begins; here's when they 1st met

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's big wedding week has started at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur, with tight security all around—think bouncers, police, and even drone bans to keep things private.

Their friend Shravya Varma gave fans a peek by sharing the first haldi photo: friends in yellow outfits, lots of smiles, and bright decor set the mood.

The couple had earlier announced "The Wedding of VIROSH" on Instagram after their private engagement.

Pre-wedding fun included a cricket match with friends and a dreamy dinner surrounded by pink tulips and white flowers.

The actual vows are set for Thursday in an intimate ceremony for close family and friends.