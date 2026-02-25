Rashmika-Vijay's haldi ceremony: Decor, personal touches, backdrop art
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are tying the knot this Thursday, and their Haldi ceremony on Wednesday gave fans a peek into the celebrations.
Held at ITC Mementos in Udaipur, the venue was decked out with rose petals, marigold baskets, and sweet personal touches like placards with their names.
Rashmika's Haldi backdrop featured a playful dog cartoon against sunset hues, plus cozy cane seating by the water.
The couple will honor both Telugu and Kodava traditions at their wedding on February 26.
PM Modi sent congratulatory letter
Only 100 guests made it to the invite list, including big names like Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Rahul Ravindran.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi even sent a congratulatory letter to both families.
After confirming their relationship (and announcing "Wedding of VIROSH") on February 23, Vijay and Rashmika will celebrate with a Hyderabad reception on March 4.
Couple got engaged in October
Their story started as co-stars in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), sparking dating rumors after joint vacations in 2020—though they kept things private for years.
They got engaged quietly last October in Hyderabad before finally going public as a couple just days ago.