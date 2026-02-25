Rashmika-Vijay's haldi ceremony: Decor, personal touches, backdrop art Entertainment Feb 25, 2026

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are tying the knot this Thursday, and their Haldi ceremony on Wednesday gave fans a peek into the celebrations.

Held at ITC Mementos in Udaipur, the venue was decked out with rose petals, marigold baskets, and sweet personal touches like placards with their names.

Rashmika's Haldi backdrop featured a playful dog cartoon against sunset hues, plus cozy cane seating by the water.

The couple will honor both Telugu and Kodava traditions at their wedding on February 26.