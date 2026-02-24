Rashmika-Vijay's wedding celebrations kick off with pool party, candlelit dinner
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially kicked off their wedding celebrations, leading up to their big day on February 26.
The couple shared glimpses of the fun on social media, starting things off with a lively pool party and an intimate candlelit dinner that blended modern style with close-knit vibes.
Volleyball, floating drinks, and Japanese cuisine
Friends joined in for volleyball by the pool while drinks floated by—Deverakonda posted some of the best moments online.
Later, Mandanna gave fans a peek at their elegant dinner setup with blush pink lilies and green hydrangeas.
The meal featured Japanese cuisine, and each guest got a custom sage green napkin embroidered with "VIROSH," the couple's nickname.
Festivities continue in Udaipur this week with mehndi today and more pre-wedding events ahead!