Rashmika-Vijay's wedding dates, venue, guest list, other details
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are officially tying the knot on February 26, 2026.
The couple shared the news on Instagram, calling it "The Wedding of VIROSH"—a name fans came up with by blending theirs.
Festivities will kick off at ITC Mementos Udaipur in the scenic Aravalli Range, starting February 24.
Events and guest list
The wedding will be a close-knit affair with just 100 friends and family. Events include a mehndi ceremony, an outdoor haldi reported to be on February 24 or 25, and a sangeet that evening.
The pair met on the sets of Geetha Govindam; after years of rumors, vacations together, and a private engagement in October 2025, they're making it official.
Before this, Rashmika was engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty but they split; Vijay's past relationships remain private.
A Hyderabad reception is planned for March 4, 2026.