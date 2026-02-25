Rashmika-Vijay's wedding dates, venue, guest list, other details

Events and guest list

The wedding will be a close-knit affair with just 100 friends and family. Events include a mehndi ceremony, an outdoor haldi reported to be on February 24 or 25, and a sangeet that evening.

The pair met on the sets of Geetha Govindam; after years of rumors, vacations together, and a private engagement in October 2025, they're making it official.

Before this, Rashmika was engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty but they split; Vijay's past relationships remain private.

A Hyderabad reception is planned for March 4, 2026.