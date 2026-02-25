Rashmika-Vijay's wedding festivities kick off with cricket, pool volleyball
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda—aka "VIROSH" to their fans—have started their wedding festivities in Udaipur, with the big day set for February 26, 2026.
After a private engagement, the couple is blending Telugu and Kodava traditions at ITC Mementos.
The celebrations began on February 24 with cricket, pool volleyball and a welcome dinner, while mehndi and haldi ceremonies were planned for February 25.
'Ranabaali' is next up for the couple
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga joined the fun alongside close friends like Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba.
The sangeet on February 25 featured a photo gallery celebrating Rashmika and Vijay's journey together; Japanese dinners and pool volleyball were part of earlier pre-wedding events.
Their romance started during the filming of Geetha Govindam and grew over the years; they had acknowledged their relationship prior to 2026.
Next up: a star-studded Hyderabad reception on March 4—and another onscreen pairing in Ranabaali.