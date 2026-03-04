Rashmika-Vijay's wedding reception: Allu Arjun, Akhil Akkineni, Samantha attend
Telugu cinema's favorite couple, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, just celebrated their wedding reception on March 4 at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad.
After tying the knot privately in Udaipur, they brought the party home with a big gathering of friends from the film industry—definitely a night to remember for Tollywood!
'Toxic' release date shifted
If you were waiting for Yash's new film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, there's a change—its release has moved from March 19 to June 4 because of unrest in the Middle East.
The delay also helps it avoid clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, so it looks like producers are playing it smart with their timing.