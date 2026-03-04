Rashmika-Vijay's wedding reception: Their sweet entrance, guest list in pictures
Telugu stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda threw a big wedding reception at Hyderabad's Taj Krishna hotel, making their entrance extra sweet—Rashmika flashed heart-shaped hands while Vijay expressed gratitude by bowing down during the photo sessions.
The couple posed with their families before joining guests inside.
Couple's outfits, guest list, safety measures
Rashmika wore a red silk saree with gold jewelry, while Vijay kept it traditional in a white kurta and dhoti.
The guest list was packed with big names like Sarathkumar, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan.
Before the party, the couple thanked fans for their support and made sure guest safety was a top priority—all while honoring traditions with special rituals in Vijay's hometown.