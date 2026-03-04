Rashmika-Vijay's wedding reception: Their sweet entrance, guest list in pictures

Couple's outfits, guest list, safety measures

Rashmika wore a red silk saree with gold jewelry, while Vijay kept it traditional in a white kurta and dhoti.

The guest list was packed with big names like Sarathkumar, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan.

Before the party, the couple thanked fans for their support and made sure guest safety was a top priority—all while honoring traditions with special rituals in Vijay's hometown.