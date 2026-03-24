Rashmika-Vijay's wedding to Kodava traditions: Best moments from 'Virushka' nuptials
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, two of Telugu cinema's biggest stars, just got married in a stunning Udaipur ceremony on February 26, 2026.
They honored both their cultures with a traditional Telugu wedding in the morning and a Kodava ceremony for Rashmika's roots in the evening.
Their big news instantly blew up online: Rashmika's announcement post racked up over 18 million likes within a day!
Pre-wedding bash, reception details
Their pre-wedding bash was all about fun: think cricket matches, volleyball with floating drinks, sangeet nights, and mehendi.
The menu mixed Japanese treats with South Indian classics.
A Hyderabad reception was scheduled for March 4 and was expected to draw prominent personalities from cinema, politics and business.
Looking back at couple's love story
The duo first met filming < em>Geetha Govindam (2018) and reunited for Dear Comrade (2019).
After keeping things private for years, they got engaged at Vijay's Hyderabad home last October.
Just before the wedding, dubbed "The Wedding of Virosh," they distributed thousands of sweet boxes across 23 cities nationwide and organized Annadanam at multiple temples across India.