Rashmika-Vijay's wedding to Kodava traditions: Best moments from 'Virushka' nuptials Entertainment Mar 24, 2026

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, two of Telugu cinema's biggest stars, just got married in a stunning Udaipur ceremony on February 26, 2026.

They honored both their cultures with a traditional Telugu wedding in the morning and a Kodava ceremony for Rashmika's roots in the evening.

Their big news instantly blew up online: Rashmika's announcement post racked up over 18 million likes within a day!