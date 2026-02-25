Rashmika-Vijay's wedding venue, cost, guest list: All we know
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly getting married this Thursday at The Mementos by ITC Hotels near Udaipur.
After getting engaged last October, the couple chose a scenic destination wedding in the Aravali hills instead of their home states.
Pre-wedding celebrations are already in full swing at the hilltop resort nestled amid the scenic Aravali range.
Hotel, estimated budget, and reception details
The hotel hosting their wedding is seriously fancy—117 rooms, including plush suites and villas with prices starting at ₹20,000 a night.
The ceremony itself is just for close friends and family, keeping things intimate.
The total wedding cost is estimated between ₹90 lakh to ₹2.5 crore.
Afterward, they'll throw a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4 for stars from both Tollywood and Bollywood.