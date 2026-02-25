Rashmika-Vijay's wedding venue, cost, guest list: All we know Entertainment Feb 25, 2026

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly getting married this Thursday at The Mementos by ITC Hotels near Udaipur.

After getting engaged last October, the couple chose a scenic destination wedding in the Aravali hills instead of their home states.

Pre-wedding celebrations are already in full swing at the hilltop resort nestled amid the scenic Aravali range.