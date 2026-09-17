'Mirzapur': Rasika Dugal on the 'patriarchal' double standards Beena faces
What's the story
Rasika Dugal, who has been playing the role of Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur for eight years now, recently opened up about the double standards faced by her character. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, it was pointed out to her that while her character is hated for killing one man, Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu) is still loved despite murdering many. She said, "This is very typical of a patriarchal society. I face it all the time."
Gender bias
'People have reverence for men'
Dugal further emphasized that society tends to revere men more than women.
"People have reverence for men in general, not just film characters."
"Anything that a woman does is questionable, and everything a man does is heroic and excusable."
"That is the trend of this society. That's what we have questioned and fought for so long."
Film narrative
Controversial scenes in 'Mirzapur' movie
In Mirzapur: The Movie, Beena rekindles her romance with Birju Lohar (Mohitt Maalik) and conspires to kill her husband Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi).
However, she later disowns Birju to save herself.
This act has sparked mixed reactions among viewers since the film's release two weeks ago.
Actor's insight
On understanding patriarchy through Beena
Dugal acknowledged that she doesn't expect people's mindset to change completely.
However, she believes that playing characters like Beena helps her understand the deep-rooted patriarchy.
"I don't think that will ever go away, but through these characters, I just get a glimpse into how the cycle of patriarchy is very difficult to get out of."
Positive feedback
Dugal has received mixed reactions for her performance
Despite the hate, Dugal also receives a lot of love for her portrayal of Beena.
She said, "Because I get a lot of love too. I get comments saying, 'More power to you!' I want that narrative to be recognized too."
Mirzapur: The Movie stars Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Ravi Kishan.
The film has earned over ₹286 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk.