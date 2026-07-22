'We speak of Vishwaguru...': Ratna Pathak Shah supports students' protests
What's the story
Veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah has voiced her support for the ongoing student protests in Delhi, which demand reforms in the education sector. In an Instagram video on Wednesday, she drew parallels between these protests and the mythological tale of Eklavya, questioning what kind of teachers would demand such sacrifices from their students. "We speak of becoming a Vishwaguru (teacher to the world), yet we cannot even stand with or connect with our own students," she said.
Education reform
'We expect these young people to sacrifice...'
Pathak Shah further criticized a system that demands sacrifices from the youth while those in power cling to their positions.
"We expect these young people to sacrifice their entire future so that those in power can hold on to their positions," she said, urging a reflection on this issue.
The actor also expressed regret for her generation's failure to address the situation earlier, stating they no longer have the moral authority to guide today's youth.
Actor's assurance
Pathak Shah assured students of her unwavering support
Despite acknowledging her generation's shortcomings, Pathak Shah assured students of her unwavering support.
"But we do have the desire, and the commitment, to stand with you. Whenever you call, we will be by your side," she said.
The protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar is being organized by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and demands reforms in education policy, accountability for the NEET paper leak earlier this year, among others.
Protest escalation
Protests escalated after Sonam Wangchuk joined the agitation
The protests took a significant turn when education reformer and engineer Sonam Wangchuk joined the agitation and began an indefinite hunger strike. His involvement drew national attention to the movement.
The protests escalated further on Monday with a peaceful march toward Parliament coinciding with the start of the Monsoon Session, which later turned violent as clashes broke out between protesters and police.