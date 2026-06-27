Raveena Tandon gushes about 'Welcome to the Jungle'
What's the story
Veteran actor Raveena Tandon has expressed her delight at the positive response to her latest film, Welcome to the Jungle. The multi-starrer comedy, which hit theaters on Friday, June 26, features an ensemble cast of 32 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani. Speaking to ANI after its release, Tandon said her husband, Anil Thadani, called it a "blockbuster."
Personal touch
Release day is special for Tandon
Tandon revealed that June 26 is a significant date for her. "I think 26th is a lucky number for me. I'm 26th October born, so 26th is lucky," she said. The actor also shared that her son's graduation on the same day added to the joy of Welcome to the Jungle's success.
Cast camaraderie
On reuniting with old colleagues in 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Tandon reflected on reuniting with her longtime colleagues in Welcome to the Jungle, describing it as a memorable experience. "I think it's very good for me because I was thinking that such a fun comedy should be done, and Welcome to the Jungle came my way," she said. She also praised director Ahmed Khan for giving equal importance to all artists in the film.
Professionalism on set
'Everyone used to get serious during the shot'
Despite the large cast, Tandon said everyone remained professional during filming. "Everyone used to get serious during the shot. Ahmu had to shout a couple of times. We used to improvise and laugh," she shared. The actor also praised Kumar's dedication, saying he is hardworking and deserves all his success.
Film reception
'Yes, we do check the feedback...'
When asked if she still gets nervous before a film release, Tandon said she keeps track of audience reactions. She took a dig at criticism surrounding the film, saying, "Yes, we do check the feedback. But as I had written on my Instagram, Woke's not invited." "So the critics of 'Woke' wanted realism in the comedy as well. But that doesn't work."
Husband's perspective
What does Thadani think of the movie?
Tandon also revealed that her husband, Thadani, is her go-to person for feedback on her films. "You cannot be a better judge of a film than Anil. He is always bang on," she said. "He thinks nothing can stop this film. He thinks it's positive; it's a blockbuster." Meanwhile, the film has earned ₹27.5 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.