All is cool between Raveena, Akshay, Shilpa, reveals 'Mohra' actor

In a recent interview with Zoom, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon addressed her past equations with Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty . The two actors were rumored to be in a love triangle during their early careers, leading to speculation about infidelity and conflicts between the two women. However, Tandon has now confirmed that they have all moved on from those controversies.

Friendship Tandon laughs off past speculations When asked about her alleged feud with Shetty, Tandon told Times Now, "There was never an issue - I was not in the scene. We still laugh about a lot of things." "Not only Shilpa and me, but I think we all became friends. We were all young at that time. We are in the same industry, who hasn't gone through those things, who hasn't gone through link-ups, breakups, relationships... who hasn't?"

Moving on On her current equation with Kumar, Shetty Tandon also spoke about her current relationship with Kumar and Shetty. "Today, Akshay and I are friends. Shilpa and I are friends. We moved on, so happy for our families," she said. The actor also shared her experience of working with Kumar again in the upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle, saying they had a great time together.

