Raveena Tandon visits Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple, shares photos
Raveena Tandon just dropped some serene photos from her visit to the iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai.
Known for her spiritual side, she shared glimpses of the temple's stunning Dravidian architecture and its unique mix of traditions on Instagram, giving followers a peek into her peaceful experience.
Tandon shares graceful vibe in traditional suit
Tandon rocked a moss green suit with Pattachitra art featuring Hindu gods, and fans couldn't stop praising her graceful vibe in the comments.
Still going strong in Indian cinema (she was recently seen in Aranyak and K.G.F: Chapter 2), she's now gearing up for an action drama with Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, showing once again how versatile she is.