'Zero Se Restart' wins Audience Award at Stuttgart film festival
"Zero Se Restart," a documentary directed by Jaskunwar Kohli, just picked up the Audience Award at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart.
The film dives into the behind-the-scenes journey of making "12th Fail," spotlighting real-life stories of resilience and fresh starts.
This win isn't just about trophies—it shows how stories from Indian cinema can connect with people everywhere.
Now streaming on Prime Video in over 200 countries, "Zero Se Restart" gives viewers an inside look at creative struggles and determination.
As Kohli put it, the award was "completely unexpected and incredibly heartening," proving that authentic storytelling travels far beyond borders.