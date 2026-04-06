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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Naya kabootar pakad liye...': Ravi Kishan slams 'Dhurandhar' propaganda allegations
'Naya kabootar pakad liye...': Ravi Kishan slams 'Dhurandhar' propaganda allegations
Ravi Kishan recently came out with 'Maamla Legal Hai 2'

'Naya kabootar pakad liye...': Ravi Kishan slams 'Dhurandhar' propaganda allegations

By Shreya Mukherjee
Apr 06, 2026
05:24 pm
What's the story

Actor Ravi Kishan has come out in defense of the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has been accused of being a propaganda film. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said that such claims are "very wrong." He urged people to support the movie as it has "revived the industry and brought out facts in cinematic brilliance." The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh, among others.

Film's defense

'Actors from South supported it openly, everyone should do that'

Kishan further said, "Actors from the South supported it openly; everyone should do that. A new trend has started of calling films propaganda - ek naya kabootar pakad liye hain log!" When asked if he has any regrets for not being in the film, he said, "I know someone somewhere must be writing a Dhurandhar for me. What's in fate will come to me; this was not in my account." "Similarly, I am not in my favorite Gangs of Wasseypur!"

Film's impact

Earlier, Kishan explained why he feels 'Dhurandhar' is important

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Kishan had said that Dhurandhar is a mirror of society. He said, "When the attack took place in Parliament, no one spoke out. So many cases have been filed against Atiq Ahmed, and now everyone is making statements." "Cinema is a reflection of society; cinema is based on what happens in society. This is democracy."

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Box office success

Box office collection of 'Dhurandhar' franchise

The Dhurandhar franchise has been a massive hit at the box office. The first film grossed ₹1,300 crore worldwide, while the sequel has crossed ₹1,500 crore globally within just three weeks of its release. It also crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark in India within record time and continues to perform strongly in theaters. With these numbers, it has surpassed several major blockbusters like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, and Pathaan.

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