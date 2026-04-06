'Naya kabootar pakad liye...': Ravi Kishan slams 'Dhurandhar' propaganda allegations

Actor Ravi Kishan has come out in defense of the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge , which has been accused of being a propaganda film. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said that such claims are "very wrong." He urged people to support the movie as it has "revived the industry and brought out facts in cinematic brilliance." The film, directed by Aditya Dhar , stars Ranveer Singh , among others.

Film's defense 'Actors from South supported it openly, everyone should do that' Kishan further said, "Actors from the South supported it openly; everyone should do that. A new trend has started of calling films propaganda - ek naya kabootar pakad liye hain log!" When asked if he has any regrets for not being in the film, he said, "I know someone somewhere must be writing a Dhurandhar for me. What's in fate will come to me; this was not in my account." "Similarly, I am not in my favorite Gangs of Wasseypur!"

Film's impact Earlier, Kishan explained why he feels 'Dhurandhar' is important Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Kishan had said that Dhurandhar is a mirror of society. He said, "When the attack took place in Parliament, no one spoke out. So many cases have been filed against Atiq Ahmed, and now everyone is making statements." "Cinema is a reflection of society; cinema is based on what happens in society. This is democracy."

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